52,778 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after buying an additional 372,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OLN opened at $50.15 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.