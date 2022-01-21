$5.96 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.62 and the highest is $6.52. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $29.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.15 to $30.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $31.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $648.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.