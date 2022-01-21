$5.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

CLF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 2,347,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,220,445. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 513,146 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 335,170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.