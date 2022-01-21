45,549 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 746,714 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

