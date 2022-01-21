4,100 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Leslie’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

