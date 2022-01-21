$405.97 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce $405.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.70 million and the lowest is $389.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $555.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $53,246,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

