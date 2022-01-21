3,265 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,858,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

