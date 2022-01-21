322,600 Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Purchased by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Grupo Financiero Galicia comprises about 1.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,122,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $446.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

