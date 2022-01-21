$3.32 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after acquiring an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,173 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.61. 2,013,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

