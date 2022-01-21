27,999 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 206,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,430. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.