244,130 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 244,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.46% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.68. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

