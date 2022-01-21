212,500 Shares in Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Separately, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercure during the third quarter worth approximately $9,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17. Intercure Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

