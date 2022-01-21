$203.27 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will report $203.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.02 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $157.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $739.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.53 million to $739.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $973.41 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 46.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.90, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

