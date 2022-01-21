$200.09 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to announce $200.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.71 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $764.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $761.51 million to $766.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $791.84 million, with estimates ranging from $767.74 million to $808.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.