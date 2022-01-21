$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 235,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $44,524,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB opened at $243.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average of $233.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $161.10 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

