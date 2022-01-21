$19.82 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report $19.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.45 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $43.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $56.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 954,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 26.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

