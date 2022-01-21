174,722 Shares in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Acquired by Pathway Capital Management LP

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. Lazydays accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pathway Capital Management LP owned about 1.54% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lazydays by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 812.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.70 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 69,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,371,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 and have sold 204,985 shares valued at $4,391,920. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

