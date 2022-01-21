$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report sales of $162.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.50 million and the highest is $163.86 million. Switch reported sales of $127.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $592.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.10 million to $594.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $679.18 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $690.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000 in the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Switch by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Switch by 18.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Switch by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,061 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Switch by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after acquiring an additional 510,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 6,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 146.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

