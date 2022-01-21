$154.66 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $154.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $160.99 million. Marcus reported sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $443.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $450.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $724.22 million, with estimates ranging from $704.08 million to $752.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Marcus has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $522.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Marcus by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth $988,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

