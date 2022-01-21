$152.33 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce $152.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.08 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. 89,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,125. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

