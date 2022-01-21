$148.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $148.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $591.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $621.98 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cogent Communications by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 32.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.44. 246,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,905. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.02 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

