1,264 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $291.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

