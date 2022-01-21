$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 1,045,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,849. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.