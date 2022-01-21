$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 112,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,631. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Juniper Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.