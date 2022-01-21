$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.93. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 892,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

