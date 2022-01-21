$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

