$0.60 EPS Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.58. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

