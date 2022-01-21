$0.55 EPS Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of EW opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

