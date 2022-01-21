$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. The Hain Celestial Group also posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

