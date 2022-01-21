-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,955. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

