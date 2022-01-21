-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 43,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,823,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 341,936 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,945. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

