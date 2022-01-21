-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Cantaloupe reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 123,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 2.06.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.