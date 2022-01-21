$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). PetIQ posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $20.55. 329,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,423. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $604.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

