Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,076,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after buying an additional 2,537,896 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 56,992,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,709,773. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

