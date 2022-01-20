Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $266.40 and last traded at $264.17. Approximately 62,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,691,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.74.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.56 and its 200 day moving average is $282.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

