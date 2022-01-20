Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

