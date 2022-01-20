Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce $714.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.00 million and the lowest is $706.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,935. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

