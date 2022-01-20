ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.92

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 42330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

Several research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $481,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $317,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $638,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

