Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. 256,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

