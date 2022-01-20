Zenswap Network Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $33,694.72 and $80.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

