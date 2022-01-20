Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to Hold

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 320,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,110. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.