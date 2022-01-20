Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) to Hold

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

DDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of DDL stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.