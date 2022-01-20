Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will report $342.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.30 million and the lowest is $330.50 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $349.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

WD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,293,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.75. 165,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,311. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $81.52 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

