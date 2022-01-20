Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

TEVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. 269,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

