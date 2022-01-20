Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to post $52.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $53.23 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $21.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $142.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $151.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.09 million to $163.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 2,478,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.50. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

