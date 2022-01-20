Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Brokerages expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.83. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WSBC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.96. 133,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.