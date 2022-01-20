Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. Hexcel reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

NYSE HXL traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 424,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.