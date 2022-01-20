Zacks: Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post sales of $23.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.20 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $81.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.22 billion to $81.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $96.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.83 billion to $113.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

PFE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 34,833,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,716,852. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $303.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

