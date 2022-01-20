Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $455.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.00 million and the highest is $546.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 4.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

