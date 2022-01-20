Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report sales of $34.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.36 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $132.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,306. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

